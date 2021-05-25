PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators' Anwar Ali tests positive for COVID-19

Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Anwar Ali has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the second phase of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, which is set to resume in UAE next month.

Two chartered flights are set to leave for Abu Dhabi tomorrow, one from Karachi and the other from Lahore, carrying players and staff from the six teams.

This is the second such setback for the Quetta Gladiators. Earlier, fast bowler Naseem Shah was released by the team following a breach of COVID-19 protocols. Shah had produced a negative COVID-19 report but from a non-compliant PCR test.

The Quetta Gladiators confirmed the news regarding Anwar Ali and said the player has already been put in isolation.

"All-rounder Anwar Ali has tested positive for Covid-19. He is already in isolation in Karachi,” Gladiators said in a statement.

Ali initially tested negative after checking into a hotel in Karachi. However, his second test turned out to be positive.

With all six teams set to fly out to Abu Dhabi tomorrow, the 33-year-old will miss the second phase of PSL 2021 as he stays back in Pakistan to recover.

He is set to remain in isolation for at least 10 days after being shifted to a separate floor of the hotel.

Anwar Ali only played one game for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021

Things are gloomy for the Quetta Gladiators even on the pitch as they are placed on the last spot in the PSL 2021 points table.

With one win out of five games, the Gladiators will need a miraculous turnaround in the second phase to be in with a chance to make the playoffs.

Anwar Ali only played one game for the Quetta-based side in the first phase of the season. Ali failed to pick up a wicket in his three overs while giving away 33 runs against Lahore Qalandars.