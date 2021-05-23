PSL 2021: Rashid Khan set to rejoin Lahore Qalandars

Rashid Khan is set to rejoin the Lahore Qalandars (LQ) in Abu Dhabi for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner played two matches for the Sohail Akhtar-led side earlier this season before leaving to represent his national side in their series against Zimbabwe.

Rashid Khan’s replacement at LQ, Shakib Al Hasan, opted out of the PSL to play in the 2021 Dhaka Premier League.

“I am excited to be back with PSL and Lahore Qalandars. I had a couple of good games with them earlier, and the team went off to a good start, I am hopeful to help them continue with the momentum,” said Rashid Khan.

Sameen Rana, the LQ COO, expressed his delight over the return of the Afghan star.

“This is a great news for not only the fans of Lahore Qalandars but also for the fans of PSL. Rashid is one of the best T20 cricketers in the world and his presence will strengthen the Qalandars’ side. We are also thankful to the management of PSL who worked hard with us to ensure Rashid’s availability for PSL and Lahore Qalandars,” said Sameen Rana.

Pleased to announce @rashidkhan_19 rejoins the Qalandars family! He will be playing all the remaining matches of #HBLPSL



PSL 2021 started in February, but had to be halted after 14 matches due to a bio-bubble breach. The tournament will resume on June 1, with the Lahore-based franchise taking on Islamabad United. The PSL final will be played on June 20.

In the two matches that he played for the Lahore side, Rashid Khan went for 44 runs from his eight overs at 5.5. He also picked up a wicket.

The Qalandars are currently in fourth position in the PSL 2021 points table with three wins and a defeat.

After PSL, Rashid Khan will immediately fly to England for T20 Blast

Rashid Khan will immediately leave for the United Kingdom to be with Sussex after the PSL for the T20 Blast.

“I am really looking forward to joining up with my teammates at Sussex upon completion of the PSL. Whilst the travel restrictions in place have been a big factor in delaying my arrival, it is fortunate I am still able to play some high-level cricket before heading to Hove later in June,” the 22-year-old added.

Sussex have options in David Wiese and Travis Head as their overseas players to fill in till Rashid Khan’s arrival.

The T20 Blast starts on June 9. Nottinghamshire enter the tournament as defending champions.