PSL 2021: "Really looking forward to batting with Babar Azam"- Karachi Kings new recruit Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill is keen to team up with Pakistan star Babar Azam for the Karachi Kings when the second phase of the PSL kicks off next month. Guptill branded Babar a 'world-class batter' and said he is looking forward to playing alongside the Pakistan star.

Martin Guptill was picked by the defending champions in a replacement draft a few days ago. This will be Guptill's first stint in the PSL. Ahead of the resumption of the campaign, the New Zealand opener was full of praise for Pakistan's national team skipper.

"I am really looking forward to batting with Babar Azam, who is a world-class batter with impressive T20 numbers. My aim would be to provide a great start for the side along with him and Sharjeel," Guptill told pcb.com.pk.

The 34-year-old also highlighted how Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim has played around the globe in various T20 leagues, terming him a 'top T20 performer'.

We have a good leader in Imad Wasim who has played a lot of cricket around the world and has remained a top T20 performer," Guptill added.

Karachi Kings led the points table on Net Run Rate (NRR) before the tournament was suspended in March following a breach in the bio-bubble.

"PSL is a quality tournament" - Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill termed the PSL a 'quality tournament' and hopes the Karachi Kings will become the first team to retain the title in the history of the competition.

"I am really looking forward to taking the field for the defending champions Karachi Kings. The PSL is a quality tournament and I am excited about my journey with the Kings who are a very good side, We have a solid squad with the likes of Mohammad Amir spearheading our attack, I really feel we can create history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the PSL title," Guptill concluded.

Although the Karachi Kings are leading the PSL standings with 6 points, there is not much to choose between the teams at the top of the table as three other sides are also locked at 6 points each.

Martin Guptill's last T20 appearance came in the home series against Bangladesh earlier this year. The explosive batsman scored 100 runs over the course of 3 T20I games at a healthy strike rate of 156.25

