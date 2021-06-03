PSL 2021 to resume on June 9, final on June 24 - Reports

The sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) is set to resume on June 9, with the final of the event slated for June 24.

The resumption of PSL 2021 got delayed after a number of cricketers, including Sarfaraz Ahmed, failed to arrive in Abu Dhabi from Pakistan in time, owing to clearance issues. The T20 league was suspended earlier in the year after COVID-19 cases entered the bio-bubble.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, PSL 2021 will resume from June 9, with the final on June 24. There were rumors doing the rounds that the T20 event may be shifted to Sharjah, but the report stated that PSL 2021 will be played in Abu Dhabi.

As per the new schedule, there will be six double-headers. On days when there will be two games, the first match will start at 5 pm Abu Dhabi time and the second one at 8 pm.

Earlier, PSL 2021 organizers had informed that the Pakistan team will now depart for England on June 25 instead of June 23 owing to a change in the T20 league’s schedule in Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday, PSL franchises Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United held their respective practice sessions. PSL’s official Twitter account shared pictures of both teams as they geared up for the resumption of the tournament.

Karachi Kings are currently the table-toppers in PSL 2021 with three wins from five games and have the best net run-rate among all participating franchises.

Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have also won three matches, while Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators are languishing at the bottom of the points table, with a solitary win from five games.

PSL6 IS OFFICIALLY BACK!



- The tournament will be in Abu Dhabi as scheduled

- First game on June 9

- Final game on June 24

- Evening games at 9pm PST

- Double headers at 5pm and 9/10pm PST#PSL6 #PSL2021 #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/SdnKT74gRz — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) June 3, 2021

PSL one of the top leagues in the world: Andre Russell

West Indies all-rounder and Quetta Gladiators’ new recruit Andre Russell has termed the PSL as one of the top leagues in the world. Russell was picked by Gladiators in a recent replacement draft.

In an interview with Geo News, Russell was asked for his opinion about the PSL and where it stood in comparison to other leagues to which he responded:

“I play IPL, I play big bash or Caribbean Premier League. I play in other leagues around the world. And I'm definitely gonna say that PSL [is one of the top leagues around the world]. I just think it (quality of cricket and bowling talent) makes the league even tougher. So it's among the top leagues."

Russell has previously represented Islamabad United and Multan Sultans in the PSL.

The big-hitting all-rounder played seven games for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021 before the event was postponed indefinitely.

He scored 163 runs at a strike-rate of 155.23 and claimed seven wickets as well, including a five-for.

