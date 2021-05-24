Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 2021 because of back injury

In a disappointing development for the Multan Sultans, all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of PSL 2021 due to a back injury.

Afridi had kicked off his preparations for the second phase of PSL 2021, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi. However, he felt back pain during his training and consulted his doctor for the same.

The doctor advised the 44-year-old to rest and skip the remainder of the PSL season. The Multan Sultans all-rounder was heartbroken after learning about the seriousness of his injury. He tweeted:

"While training for the remainder of @thePSLt20, I felt lower back pain & had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team @MultanSultans. I am heartbroken as I was practicing and training really hard."

Shahid Afridi's team, the Multan Sultans, did not have a memorable outing in the first phase of PSL 2021. The Sultans currently hold the penultimate spot in the points table, with only one win in five matches.

Afridi played four games for Multan this season, scoring three runs and taking two wickets. He was evidently not at his best in the first phase, but was gearing up for a return to form when the PSL resumes.

Shahid Afridi felt PSL 2021 could have been completed in March

Shahid Afridi expressed his views via two tweets after PSL 2021 got postponed

PSL 2021 kicked off on February 20, but the organizers had to postpone the event following a COVID outbreak in the bio-bubbles. Shahid Afridi then posted a couple of tweets, saying the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could have completed the tournament with local players.

I fully back the PSL and IA it will come back stronger than ever.

However, the PCB decided to postpone the matches. The remaining games of PSL 2021 will take place in the United Arab Emirates in June.