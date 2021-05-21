What Mohammad Yousuf wants young Azam Khan to learn from Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson

Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf has praised youngster Azam Khan as someone who plays amazing strokes. However, he wants the young gun to learn from the likes of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson and curb his sudden urge of hitting sixes.

22-year-old Azam Khan, the son of former Pakistan wicket-keeper Moin Khan, represented Quetta Gladiator in this year’s PSL before the tournament had to be suspended. He scored 98 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 144.11 with a best of 47.

While Yousuf is highly impressed with Azam’s batting talent, he stated in an interview with Cricket Pakistan:

“Sixes are important, but only when the time and moment is correct. If the scoreboard is ticking, there's no need. Look at these big players, that's how these guys play – Kohli, Williamson, Babar and Rohit."

According to Yousuf, Azam Khan must learn to play the ball in the gaps more often like the above-mentioned legends.

When Azam started playing competitive cricket, he was heavily criticized for his weight. However, he has worked hard on his fitness, and Mohammad Yousuf also lauded the youngster for the same. He stated:

"Our main aim was to reduce his weight. When he comes next, we will work on his batting as well.

🚨 @yousaf1788's exclusive interview 🚨



⏩ Babar Azam's solid technique



⏩ Impact of NHPC on players' performance



⏩ Azam Khan loves hitting sixes, needs maturity like Kohli, Sharma



Watch his interview with @yousafexpress here: https://t.co/dajANisNP6#CricketPakistan pic.twitter.com/FW4vRjdIms — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) May 21, 2021

Azam Khan an excited and emotional player: Mohammad Yousuf

In the interview, Mohammad Yousuf described Azam as an excited and emotional player, but someone who is also working hard on his game. He stated:

"He's young and has just played one season of First-Class cricket. He's an excited and emotional player who likes to hit sixes. He plays amazing cover drives and on drives but has this sudden urge of hitting sixes. One, he's playing more T20s leagues and second, sixes are liked a lot more. But the amount of hard work he has shown in his hard work and in batting deserve a praise.”

Azam Khan has played only one first-class match and 15 List A matches so far. He has more experience in the T20 format, having scored 743 runs in 36 matches at a strike rate of 157.41 with four fifties.

Moin Khan about his son "Azam's a talented player, a big-hitter & has tremendous potential. He's practicing & working hard & can make a big impact"



Azam Khan's List A average is 13.25.

Since November 2018 he's played 1 domestic match - which unsurprisingly was a PSL game.#PSL5 pic.twitter.com/ww5oxl7QAG — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 18, 2020

Azam Khan’s father Moin is a legend of Pakistan cricket, who represented the nation in international cricket from 1990 to 2004.

Moin was part of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph and also went on to captain the national team.