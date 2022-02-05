[Watch]: Peshawar Zalmi's Ben Cutting survives after keeper knocks off the bails with his gloves; wife Erin Holland's reaction goes viral

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting, who is plying his trade for Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), was involved in a strange incident during his team's match against Karachi Kings on Friday.

In the 14th over of Zalmi's innings, Cutting attempted to play a stroke through the onside against Mohammad Nabi. However, he missed the ball and the balls fell off the stump.

While it initially appeared that the right-hander could have been out, it was soon confirmed after the replays that the bails had been knocked off by the keeper's gloves.

Cutting's wife Erin Holland's reaction drew the attention of onlookers, as she was all smiles after learning that her husband was not out.

Erin Holland is a popular face in Australia and the sports presenter is known for her stint in the Big Bash League. She was roped in as one of the presenters for PSL 2022 as well.

Peshawar Zalmi secure a stunning 9-run win over Karachi Kings

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings battled it out in the 11th match of PSL 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday. The Peshawar side managed to register a decent score of 173 after being asked to bat first in the encounter.

Shoaib Malik was the top performer with the bat. The veteran enthralled fans with his unbeaten knock of 52 off just 28 deliveries. Opener Hazratullah also contributed with 41 crucial runs at the top.

Karachi skipped Babar Azam slammed 90 runs in the run-chase. However, his fabulous unbeaten knock ultimately went in vain as he did not get enough support from the rest of the batters.

Peshawar Zalmi won the contest by nine runs to claim their second win of the season. They are placed fourth in the PSL 2022 points table.

Karachi, on the other hand, are yet to win a single match in the edition and are languishing in the bottom place.

