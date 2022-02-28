"Profits jumped to 71 percent" - PCB chairman Ramiz Raja reveals how much franchises earned from PSL 2022 

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022) concluded on Sunday (February 27) with the Lahore Qalandars beating the Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final to lift the coveted championship trophy.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja recently disclosed that the latest edition of the league has been a major financial success, with the franchises making record-breaking profits. Raja, who was in the commentary box for the PSL 2022 final, mentioned that there was a 71% jump in the T20 competition's profit.

The 59-year-old thanked fans for filling the stadiums in both Karachi and Lahore. He stated that the franchises pocketed PKR 900 million (approximately ₹38 crores) each and that even before the tournament started.

Raja said:

"HBL PSL 7 profits jumped to 71 percent, the most in its history, with each franchise earning around PKR 900 million, again the most in HBL PSL’s history, and all before the first ball was even bowled. For next year, we aspire to take this league to the homes of all franchises and broaden its fan-reach.”

Speaking at the tournament's closing ceremony, Raja highlighted that the board plans to add new venues such as Multan, Peshawar and Quetta as they look to expand the tournament to other parts of the country.

Lahore Qalandars trump Multan Sultan in PSL 2022 final to clinch maiden title

The Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. They posted a stiff total of 180 in the all-important clash, thanks to Mohammad Hafeez's brilliant knock of 69.

Hafeez also contributed with the ball, picking up two wickets and conceding just 23 runs from his full quota of four overs. Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi also claimed three wickets in the clash.

The defending champions Multan Sultans were ultimately bundled out for 138 and lost the summit clash to Lahore Qalandars by 42 runs.

