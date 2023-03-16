PSL 2023 final advanced to March 18, all you need to know

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 final has been advanced to March 18 (Saturday) from March 19 due to bad weather forecasts on Sunday and Monday at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. Tickets purchased for Sunday will remain valid for Saturday’s rescheduled final.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi wrote:

“Rain looms over the HBL PSL 8 Final. @TheRealPCB and Franchises are anxious that the Final should not be disrupted. Therefore, we have decided to reschedule the HBL PSL Final from 19 Mar '23 to Saturday, 18 Mar '23. Tickets already purchased for the Final will remain valid.”

As per accuweather.com, a morning shower is expected on Sunday, March 19.

In a statement, PCB stated that the two remaining days can be used as reserve days if rain plays spoilsport on Saturday.

“It is a sensible and proactive approach that we use the off-day and play the final on Saturday, and utilize Sunday along with Monday as reserve days. This will give us two reserve days in case the match cannot be completed or played on Saturday instead of the traditional one day.”

Multan Sultans qualify for the PSL 2023 final

Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans have qualified for the PSL 2023 final after they beat Lahore Qalandars by 84 runs in Qualifier 1 on Wednesday, March 15. They were placed second in the PSL 2023 points table after winning six out of 10 group stage games.

For the uninitiated, the Sultans are chasing their second PSL trophy after lifting their maiden title in 2021 by defeating Peshawar Zalmi in the finals. They also finished as the runners-up in the last edition of the T20 tournament last year.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi are locking horns against Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 today. The winner will play Lahore Qalandars in Eliminator 2 to decide Sultans' opponents for the summit clash.

