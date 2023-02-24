PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match 13

Islamabad United, on Friday, February 24, defeated Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs in Match No.13 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. The United, therefore, stayed in second position in the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.049 courtesy of three wins from four matches.

The Gladiators, on the other hand, kept tottering at the bottom of the points table with a solitary victory in five games and a net run rate of -1.977,

United beat Gladiators in PSL 2023 match

After opting to bat first, United racked up a massive score of 220 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. At 71 for four in 9.5 overs, they looked in a bit of trouble, but Azam’s brilliance took them past the 200-run mark.

Khan got to his fifty off 30 balls after which he went on to score 97 runs off 42 balls with nine fours and eight sixes. The right-hander had a chance to get to his second T20I hundred off the last ball, but fast bowler Odean Smith rattled his woodwork.

The United lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen and Shadab Khan cheaply, but Colin Munro’s 22-ball 38 gave them some momentum.

Asif Ali blasted his way to 42 off 24 with four sixes and a four. Faheem Ashraf injected further momentum into the innings with an unbeaten 17 in the death overs.

Smith and Mohammad Hasnain picked up two wickets apiece, but they leaked 93 runs in their quota of eight overs.

After losing three early wickets, Mohammad Hafeez and skipper Sarfaraz tried to make amends. The duo put on 69 runs for the fourth wicket. While Sarfaraz scored 41, Hafeez made 48. But their efforts went in vain as the Gladiators were bowled out for 157 in 19.1 overs.

