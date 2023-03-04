PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match 19

The Islamabad United, led by Shadab Khan, are placed third in the points table after beating Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings by six wickets in Match No.19 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Friday, March 3.

The United also have a decent net run rate of -0.184, which improved to some extent, after it took a major hit, as they were handed a big loss at the hands of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars.

The Kings, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.437. They have to win their last two matches to give themselves the best chance of advancing to the playoffs.

United beat Kings in PSL 2023 match

After opting to bat first, the Kings put up a massive score of 201 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Imad Wasim was once again the pick of the batters for his team. The left-handed batter stayed unbeaten on 92 off 54 balls with the help of 11 fours and two sixes.

Irfan Khan and Matthew Wade also chipped in with cameos of 30 and 13 not out respectively. Barring Sharjeel Khan, who got out after hitting a six, all the other batters made useful contributions.

Tom Curran was the standout bowler for United after he finished with figures of 4-0-43-2. Shadab Khan was also exceptional as he bowled at an economy rate of 5.25, although he failed to give his team a breakthrough.

The United chased down the target with four balls to spare. Azam Khan, who scored a match-winning 97 against the Quetta Gladiators, again showed his class with the bat.

The right-hander scored an unbeaten 72 off 41 balls with the help of eight fours and four sixes. Faheem Ashraf and Alex Hales scored 41 and 34 respectively for the team.

