PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match 30

Karachi Kings, led by Imad Wasim, beat Lahore Qalandars by 86 runs in the 30th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Sunday (March 12).

With the win, the Kings avoided the embarrassment of finishing as the cellar dwellers. While they finished fifth in the standings with six points and a net run rate of +0.756, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators finished at the bottom with six points and a net run rate of -1.066.

The Qalandars finished at the top of the PSL points table with 14 points and a net run rate of 0.915. They're scheduled to face Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans on Wednesday (March 15) in the qualifier at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in Eliminator 1 to be played on Thursday (March 16) in Lahore.

Kings beat Qalandars in PSL 2023 match

After opting to bat first, the Kings racked up a decent score of 196-7 in their allotted 20 overs. After losing the early wicket of Haider Ali, the Kings made a comeback through a partnership of 70 between Muhammad Akhlaq and Tayyab Tahir.

Akhlaq went on to score 51 off 36 with the help of five fours and two sixes. Tahir threw his bat around to score 40 off 23 with four fours and a six. Captain Imad ended his campaign on a positive note, scoring 45 off 31, with the help of six fours.

Ben Cutting didn’t die wondering either. The right-hander smashed his way to 33 off 14 with two fours and three sixes. The Qalandars were bowled out for 110 in 18.5 overs in their run chase.

Five of their batters got into double digits, but not one of them made their innings count. Imad, Akif Javed and Mohammad Umar picked up two wickets apiece to inspire their team to victory.

