PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match 8

The Karachi Kings, led by Imad Wasim, began their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 campaign with three defeats on the trot. But the 2020 champions registered their maiden win of the tournament after beating Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, February 19.

The Kings also moved to second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.499.

The Qalandars, on the other hand, started their journey with a win over last year’s runner-up, but they have slipped to the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -1.650.

Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, Karachi Kings racked up a massive score of 185 for the loss of five wickets. Matthew Wade and James Vince laid out the platform with a partnership of 70 runs for the opening wicket in just 7.1 overs. Wade was aggressive as he scored 36 runs off 24 balls before getting run out at the striker’s end.

Vince, who recently led the Gulf Giants to victory in the inaugural ILT20, smashed 46 off 36 balls, with the help of three fours and two sixes. Imad Wasim also played a cameo of 35 off 19 deliveries to make sure that Karachi Kings breached the 180-run mark.

Shaheen, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf, and left-arm spinner Liam Dawson picked up one wicket apiece for the Lahore Qalandars.

The Qalandars were bowled out for 118 in 17.3 overs in their run-chase. Opening batter Mirza Tahir Baig scored 45 runs off 39 balls, including three fours and two sixes, but he didn’t get a lot of support from the others.

Akif Javed was the pick of the bowlers for the Kings after he finished with impressive figures of 3.3-0-28-4. Aamer Yamin and Ben Cutting were also decent, picking up two wickets apiece. Wasim and Mohammad Amir got one scalp apiece.

