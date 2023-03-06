PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match 22

The Quetta Gladiators on Monday (March 6), defeated the Karachi Kings by four wickets in Match No.22 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. With the win, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s men kept alive their hopes of advancing to the playoffs. They have to win at least one of their last two matches to have any chance of going through to the next round.

The Kings, on the other hand, are on the cusp of elimination. For them to qualify for the playoffs, Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi have to lose all of their last four matches. Even then, if the Gladiators win their last two matches, the Kings will be shown the door of elimination.

Gladiators beat Kings in PSL 2023 match

After being put in to field first, the Kings racked up a decent score of 164 for the loss of six wickets. Matthew Wade, Tayyab Tahir, and Qasim Akram failed to make an impact, but Adam Rossington injected momentum into the innings with a knock of 69 runs off 45 balls with 10 fours and one six.

Imad Wasim continued his impressive run of form by scoring 30 runs off 20 balls with three fours and a six. Aamer Yamin used the long handle to good effect with a knock of 23 runs off 11 balls with one four and two sixes.

Naseem Shah and Aimal Khan picked up two wickets apiece for the Gladiators. Mohammad Nawaz and Naveen-ul-Haq got one scalp apiece.

The Gladiators chased down the target with one ball to spare after Martin Guptill stayed unbeaten on 86 runs off 56 balls with nine fours and one six. Guptill was also involved in a partnership of 95 runs with Sarfaraz Ahmed, who scored 29 off 25.

Dwaine Pretorius hit Aamer Yamin for a couple of fours in the last over to seal the fate of the match.

Poll : 0 votes