PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match 16

Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by 110 runs in Match No.16 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday, February 27.

With the win, the Qalandars moved to the top of the table with eight points and an impressive net run rate of 1.470. They leapfrogged Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans to occupy the top spot.

Islamabad United, captained by Shadab Khan, moved third in the table. Their net run rate, which stood at +1.049 before the game against Lahore Qalandars, dropped to 0.263.

All-round Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United in PSL 2023 match

After deciding to bat first, Lahore Qalandars put up a mammoth score of 200/7 in their stipulated 20 overs. Abdullah Shafique was the pick of the batters as he scored 45 runs off 24 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Mirza Baig and Fakhar Zaman took the team off to a flying start with a 58-run partnership for the opening wicket. Fakhar, who came into the match after scoring 96 against Peshawar Zalmi, scored 36 runs off 23 balls, with the help of five fours and a six before Tom Curran dismissed him.

Curran was the standout bowler for Islamabad United after he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-34-3. Skipper Shadab also accounted for two scalps.

In response, Islamabad United got off to an excellent start after their openers, Colin Munro and Rahmanullah Gurbaz stitched together a 41-run stand. But after both batters got out in the powerplay, the United lost momentum completely.

David Wiese picked up three wickets for 17 runs. Rashid Khan, who had an off day against the Peshawar Zalmi, but made amends with figures of 3-0-9-3. Lahore Qalandars were bowled out for 90 in 13.5 overs losing the match by 110 runs.

