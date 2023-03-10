PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match 26

Lahore Qalandars, on Thursday, March 9, defeated Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United by 119 runs in Match No.26 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. Shaheen Afridi’s men also made sure to cement their position in the top two of the table with 14 points and a net run rate of +1.494.

Hence, the Qalandars have the luxury of trying out their benched players in their next game before they take part in the Qualifier 1. The United, on the other hand, are already through to the next round, but are yet to book their berth in the top two. Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi have the chance of displacing the United from the second spot.

Qalandars beat United in PSL 2023 match

After opting to bat first, the Qalandars racked up a massive score of 226 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. After Fazalhaq Farooqi dismissed Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman and Kamran Ghulam injected momentum into the innings with a partnership of 122 runs for the second wicket off 10.1 overs.

Fakhar went on to score 115 runs off 57 balls with eight fours and as many sixes. Ghulam gave him support by scoring 41 runs off 30 balls. Sam Billings also chipped in with 32 runs off 22 balls with two fours and as many sixes.

Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers for the United after he finished with figures of 4-0-40-3. Shadab Khan had an off day after he leaked 32 runs off the two overs he bowled.

The United were bowled out for 107 in 15.1 overs. Five of their batters got into double digits, but all of them failed to make their starts count. Alex Hales and Hasan Ali got the top score of 18. Rashid Khan picked up four wickets for the Qalandars.

