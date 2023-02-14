PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match 1

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars started their campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 in an emphatic manner. On Monday (February 13), they beat last year’s runner-up Multan Sultans by one run in the first game of the competition at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

With the win, the Qalandars moved to the top of the PSL 2023 points table with a net run rate of 0.05. The Sultans got close, but despite their best efforts at the death, they agonisingly fell short by a solitary run in their first game of the PSL season.

Qalandars edge past Sultans in PSL 2023 opener

After being put in to bat first, the Qalandars got themselves up to 175 for the loss of six wickets. Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Baig laid the platform with a partnership of 61 runs for the opening wicket off 7.2 overs. Akeal Hosein gave the Sultans their first breakthrough after dismissing Baig, who scored 32 off 26 with the help of five fours.

Shai Hope struggled his way to 19 before Usama Mir accounted for his wicket. Mir delivered a body blow in the 16th over after sending the dangerous Zaman back to the hut. The left-hander had scored 66 off 42 with the help of three fours and five sixes. Hussain Talat played a cameo of 20 to take the Qalandars past the 170-run mark. Shahnawaz Dahani got the wicket of David Wiese but leaked 40 runs.

In response, Mohammad Rizwan scored 75 off 50 with the help of eight fours and one six to take the Sultans close. However, after Shaheen Afridi castled him, the game was again back in the balance.

With 15 needed off the last over, Zaman Khan held his nerve to take the Qalandars home. With ten runs needed off the last ball, Khushdil Shah found the boundary twice - one off a no-ball - but his efforts weren’t enough for the Sultans to secure victory.

