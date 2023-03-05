PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match 20

Lahore Qalandars defeated the Multan Sultans by 21 runs in Match No. 20 of the PSL 2023, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 4.

With the win, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Qalandars strengthened their grip at the top of the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.321, courtesy of six wins from seven matches.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, on the other hand, are placed second in the PSL 2023 table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.568. They have struggled to adapt to the conditions outside Multan and need to get back to winning ways.

Qalandars beat Sultans in their latest PSL 2023 match

After opting to bat first in this PSL 2023 game, the Qalandars racked up a decent score of 180/9. Fakhar Zaman perished for a duck, after which Mirza Baig bit the dust as well. But a 69-run partnership between Abdullah Shafique and Sam Billings injected momentum into their innings.

While Shafique got out for 48, Billings went on to score 54 runs off 35 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes. Sikandar Raza and David Wiese made small but useful contributions to help the Qalandars post a decent score on the board.

Anwar Ali, Ihsanullah, Abbas Afridi, and Kieron Pollard picked up two wickets apiece for the Sultans.

As far as Pollard is concerned, he became only the third batter after Chris Gayle and Shoaib Malik to score 12,000 runs in T20s. Pollard also became the second batter after Gayle to smash 800 sixes in the shortest format of the game.

The Trinidad and Tobago cricketer stayed unbeaten on 39 runs off 28 balls with two fours and three sixes, but his efforts went in vain. Rashid Khan became the Player of the Match after he finished with stupendous bowling figures of 4-0-15-3. He didn’t concede a single four in his entire quota of overs.

