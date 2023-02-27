PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 15

Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are placed third in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.463 courtesy of three wins from four matches. On Sunday (February 26), the Qalandars defeated Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Zalmi, on the other hand, slipped to fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -1.332, the worst among all teams in the tournament.

Qalandars beat Zalmi in PSL 2023 match

After opting to bat first, the Qalandars racked up a massive score of 241 for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Mirza Baig perished early, but Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique’s 120-run stand injected momentum into their innings.

Fakhar, who became the second after Babar Azam to score 2000 runs in the PSL, racked up 96 runs off 45 balls with three fours and as many as 10 sixes. He was unlucky not to reach his century after Rovman Powell accounted for his wicket. Sam Billings didn’t die wondering after coming to bat at No.4. The right-hander stayed unbeaten on 47 off 23 with five fours and three sixes.

Shafique went on to score 75 runs off 41 balls before Wahab Riaz sent him packing. Wahab picked up two wickets, but leaked runs at an economy rate of 11.25. Arshad Iqbal failed to pick up a wicket, but by conceding 28 runs, he made sure that Qalandars’ batters didn’t dominate him.

Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore scored half-centuries, but their efforts weren’t enough for the Zalmi to win. Zalmi finished their innings at 201 for nine in 20 overs. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for the Qalandars after he picked up his fifth fifer in T20s. The seamer finished with figures of 4-0-40-5.

Poll : 0 votes