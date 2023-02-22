PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match 10

Before their matches against the Quetta Gladiators, Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars were placed at the bottom of the points table.

But after beating Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Gladiators by 63 runs on Tuesday, February 21, the Qalandars jumped to second place on the PSL 2023 table with four points and a net run rate of -0.050.

The Qalandars lost to Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings by 67 runs on February 19, and the defending champions stormed back into the tournament.

The Gladiators, on the other hand, slid to the bottom of the PSL 2023 table with two points and a net run rate of -1.635.

Qalandars beat Gladiators in PSL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Qalandars put up a decent score of 198 for the loss of six wickets. Shai Hope was their standout batter after he scored 47 runs off 32 balls with the help of five fours and one six.

Sikandar Raza also played a blinder of an innings after chipping in with an unbeaten 32 off 16 with one four and two sixes. Opening batter Mirza Baig also played his part after scoring 31 off 15 with four fours and two sixes.

Kamran Ghulam, Fakhar Zaman, and Hussain Talat also played useful knocks. Odean Smith and Qais Ahmad picked up two wickets apiece.

The Gladiators got off to a poor start after Shaheen Shah Afridi trapped Abdul Bangalzai in front. Jason Roy was severe on Haris Rauf and went on to score 48 runs off 30 balls, with one four and five sixes.

Mohammad Hafeez, who went unsold in the draft and was bought in as a replacement, scored 25 off 22 with two sixes.

Shaheen Afridi and David Wiese didn’t allow the Gladiators batters to get away after picking up three wickets apiece. Rashid Khan joined the Qalandars and made an immediate impact with a spell of 4-0-17-1.

Poll : 0 votes