PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Match 18

Lahore Qalandars, on Thursday, March 2, defeated Quetta Gladiators by 17 runs in Match No.18 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. The Qalandars tightened their grip at the top of the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.367.

The Gladiators, on the other hand, kept tottering at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.768.

Qalandars beat Gladiators in PSL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Qalandars found themselves in all sorts of trouble. They were reduced to 50 for the loss of seven wickets in 9.3 overs. Five of their top six batters failed to get into double digits. Shaheen Shah Afridi promoted himself to No. 6 and the experiment seemed to be working.

But the Qalandars’ skipper was run out at the striker’s end after scoring 16 runs with two fours. Rashid Khan and Sikandar Raza restored sanity to the innings with a partnership of 69 runs for the eighth wicket.

Raza was exceptional with the bat after he scored 71 runs off 34 balls with eight fours and three sixes. He stayed unbeaten as the Qalandars finished with 148 on the board in 19.2 overs.

Rashid also entertained by scoring 21 runs off 20 balls. Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohammad Nawaz were the pick of the bowlers with two wickets apiece. Naseem Shah, Umaid Asif and Odean Smith picked up one wicket apiece.

The Gladiators struggled throughout their run-chase and finished on 131 for the loss of seven wickets. Barring Will Smeed, who scored 32 runs off 25 balls with six fours, none of their batters looked settled.

Haris Rauf was the standout bowler for the Qalandars after the fast bowler finished with impressive figures of 4-0-22-3. Rashid Khan was also hard to get away with, picking up two wickets and giving away runs at an economy rate of 3.50.

