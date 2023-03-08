PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match 24

Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United, on Tuesday, March 7, defeated Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans by two wickets in Match No.24 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. With the win, the United strengthened their grip on the second spot with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.036 courtesy of six wins from eight matches.

The Sultans, on the other hand, have lost three matches in a row and are struggling in the middle of the table with eight points and a net run rate of 0.473.

After being put in to bat first, the Sultans racked up a massive score of 205 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Shan Masood and Mohammad Rizwan laid the platform with a partnership of 57 runs for the opening wicket off 6.1 overs.

Even as Rizwan got out after scoring 33 off 18, Masood went on to notch 75 off 50 balls with 12 fours. Rilee Rossouw had a bit of a struggle as he managed only a run-a-ball 15. But it was Tim David, who took Multan past the 200-run mark.

David, who played his first match in PSL 2023, smashed five sixes and four fours on his way to 60 off 27. Shadab Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, Colin Munro and Shadab Khan scored 40 and 44 runs respectively. Rahmanullah Gurbaz also took the team off to a flying start with a knock of 25 off 14. But it was Faheem Ashraf, who played the most important knock for United.

Ashraf scored an unbeaten 51 runs off 26 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. Wasim Jr also threw his bat around to score 16 runs off seven balls at the death. With 18 runs needed off the last over, the United got home with a ball to spare.

