PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match 11

The Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings by three runs in the 11th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, February 22.

With the win, the Sultans strengthened their grip on the top of the table. Mohammad Rizwan and Co. currently have eight points to their name from five games, with an excellent net run rate of +1.722, the best among the participating teams.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are precariously placed fourth in the table with two points from five matches and a net run rate of +0.364. If they don’t string together a few wins, it won’t take a lot of time before sliding down to the bottom of the table.

Mohammad Rizwan leads from the front as Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings in PSL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, Multan Sultans racked up a massive score of 196 for the loss of two wickets. Shan Masood and Rizwan laid out the platform with a partnership of 85 runs for the opening wicket in just 10.2 overs.

After Shoaib Malik dismissed Masood (51 off 33), Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw took charge of the proceedings. The duo added 109 runs for the second wicket to put the Sultans in a commanding position. When Mohammad Umar dismissed Rossouw, the damage was already done.

Rizwan became only the second batter after Quetta Gladiators' Martin Guptill to score a hundred in the ongoing edition of the PSL. The Multan Sultans skipper remained unbeaten on 110 runs off 64 balls, with the help of 10 fours and one four sixes.

In response, Karachi Kings found themselves in dire straits as they needed 40 runs to win off the last two overs. But Imad Wasim and Ben Cutting hit sixes at will to bring the equation down to seven off four deliveries.

Despite having the game in hand, Karachi made a mess of it, falling short by three runs to suffer their fourth defeat of the season.

