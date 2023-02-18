PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 5

Multan Sultans have found their feet in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 after initially losing to defending champions Lahore Qalandars in the opening game. Mohammad Rizwan and Co. are sitting at the top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.936.

The Sultans defeated Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi by 56 runs on Friday (February 17) at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The Zalmi are placed fourth in the table and their net run rate of -1.350 also took a fair amount of dip. The Quetta Gladiators keep languishing at the bottom of the table.

Sultans beat Zalmi in PSL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Sultans racked up a huge score of 210 for the loss of three wickets. Shan Masood and skipper Rizwan didn’t blaze away, but laid the platform with a partnership of 54 runs for the opening wicket off 7.2 overs.

After Masood got out on 20, Rizwan went on to score 66 runs off 42 balls with the help of nine fours and one six. But the most impactful knock came from Rilee Rossouw, who went hammer and tongs right from the word go.

Rossouw scored 75 runs off 36 balls with the help of 12 fours and two sixes. He played at a strike-rate of 208.33 and made sure that the Sultans went past the 200-run mark. David Miller 23*(14) and Kieron Pollard 15*(6) also played handy cameos.

The Zalmi lost the early wicket of Babar Azam, but Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub put the opposition bowling to the swords. Harris scored 40 runs off 23 balls with one four and four sixes.

Ayub went on to notch 53 runs off 37 balls with three fours and as many sixes. But apart from them, the other batters floundered as the Zalmi were bowled out for 154.

