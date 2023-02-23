PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match 12

Islamabad United moved into second spot in the points table on Thursday, February 23. The team, led by Shadab Khan, has four points and a net run rate of +0.284 from three games after beating Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Zalmi, on the other hand, are precariously placed at fourth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -1.137, the second worst among all teams.

United beat Zalmi in PSL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Zalmi put up a decent score of 156 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Mohammad Haris and skipper Babar Azam put on 76 runs for the opening wicket of seven overs. Haris was the aggressor as he scored 40 runs off 21 balls with four fours and one six.

Babar played until the very end, but couldn’t quite step on the gas during the knock. The skipper stayed not out on 75 runs off 58 balls with seven fours and one six. Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell and James Neesham failed to get into double digits.

Hasan Ali conceded 17 runs in his first over, but made a comeback to finish with figures of 4-0-35-3. Rumman Raees, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab and Mubasir Khan each got one wicket apiece.

United chased down the target with 31 balls to spare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz didn’t let the Zalmi bowlers dominate. The Afghan batter scored 62 runs off 31 balls with seven fours and four sixes.

Although it was Hasan Ali who won the Player of the Match award, Gurbaz’s knock took the fizz out of the Zalmi. Rassie van der Dussen and Asif Ali scored 42 and 29 not out respectively. Arshad Iqbal, Neesham and Usman Qadir got one wicket apiece for the Zalmi.

