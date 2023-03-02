PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Match 17

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings by 24 runs in Match No.17 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, March 1.

The Zalmi registered their third win of the tournament and are currently placed fourth in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.896.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have had a lackluster campaign in the ongoing PSL 2023. Wasim’s men are placed fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.565.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans remain the table-toppers with eight points and a net run rate of +1.470. Quetta Gladiators are languishing at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.977, the worst among the participating teams.

All-round Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings in PSL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, Peshawar Zalmi got off to a disastrous start after being reduced to 2/3 in 2.2 overs. Both openers, Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam, failed to open their accounts. Saim Ayub, who has promised a lot with his fearless stroke play, also failed to make an impact.

Mohammad Amir dismissed all three batters and put Zalmi under pressure. However, a partnership of 82 runs between Haseebullah Khan and Tom Kohler-Cadmore helped the Zalmi stage a comeback.

While Haseebullah got out after scoring 60 off 29 balls, Kohler-Cadmore remained unbeaten on 56. Rovman Powell threw the kitchen sink at everything to score 64 off 34 deliveries before becoming Amir’s fourth victim.

In response, Karachi Kings made a promising start after Matthew Wade and Adam Rossington put on 40 runs for the first wicket. Wade hit nine fours on his way to 53 off 41 balls.

Skipper Wasim tried his heart out by scoring 57 runs off 30 balls, with the help of 10 fours and one six, but his efforts went in vain. Chasing 198, Karchi Kings finished at 173 for eight. Azmatullah Omarzai and Aamer Jamal picked up three wickets apiece for Peshawar Zalmi, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman returned with two scalps.

