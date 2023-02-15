PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Match 2

Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday (February 14), defeated Karachi Kings by two runs in Match No. 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

The Zalmi, thereby moved to the top of the points table with a net run rate of +0.100. Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, slipped to second in the points table.

Zalmi beat Kings in PSL 2023 match

After being sent in to bat first, the Zalmi racked up a massive score of 199 for the loss of five wickets. They didn’t make the greatest of starts after Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub went back to the hut inside the first two overs. Haris hit two fours before Mir Hamza trapped him plumb in front.

Skipper Babar Azam and Tom Kohler-Cadmore restored sanity with a partnership of 139 runs for the third wicket off 81 balls. Babar, playing his first match for the Zalmi in the PSL, started steadily before getting to his half-century off 39 balls.

He went on to score 68 runs off 46 balls with the help of seven fours and one six. Imran Tahir got his big wicket in the 16th over. Kohler-Cadmore, on the other hand, played his shots freely and racked up 92 runs off 50 balls with seven fours and six sixes.

James Neesham played a handy cameo of 16 runs to make sure that the Zalmi got close to the 200-run mark. Hamza, Andrew Tye, Tahir and Ben Cutting picked up one wicket apiece.

The Kings found themselves in all sorts of trouble after being reduced to 46 for four in 6.1 overs. With their backs against the wall, their skipper, Imad Wasim, stayed unbeaten on 80 runs off 47 balls with seven fours and four sixes, however, Wasim's efforts went in vain. Shoaib Malik scored 52 off 34 and was involved in a 131-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Wasim.

