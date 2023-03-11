PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Match 27

Multan Sultans on Friday, March 10, became the third team to advance to the playoffs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 along with Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars and Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United.

The Sultans went through to the second round after beating Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

The Zalmi, on the other hand, kept struggling in fourth place in the table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.584. Quetta Gladiators still have a chance to topple them in the points table, although chances of the same are remote due to the gap in their net run rate.

Sultans beat Zalmi in PSL 2023 match

After opting to bat first, the Zalmi racked up a humongous score of 242 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Babar Azam was their standout batter after he scored 73 runs off 39 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes. Saim Ayub, who has been a revelation in the ongoing PSL edition, didn’t disappoint either.

Ayub scored 58 runs off 33 balls with the help of five fours and four sixes. Mohammad Haris threw his bat around to score 35 off 11 before Abbas Afridi accounted for his wicket. Tom Kohler-Cadmore batted lower down the order and hammered his way to 38 off 18.

Azmatullah Omarzai pulled off a couple of lusty blows to take the Zalmi past the 240-run mark. Abbas Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for the Sultans after he finished with figures of 4-0-39-4.

The Sultans chased down the target with five balls to spare after Rilee Rossouw hit the fastest century in the history of the PSL off 41 balls. Rossouw stayed not out on 121 off 51 with 12 fours and eight sixes. Kieron Pollard and Anwar Ali scored 52 and 24 not out, respectively.

