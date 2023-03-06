PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Match 21

Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United, on Sunday, March 5, defeated Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators by two wickets in Match No. 21 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

The United, thereby, moved to second in the table with ten points and a net run rate of -0.093 courtesy of five wins from seven matches.

The Gladiators, on the other hand, kept languishing at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.580, the worst among the eight participating teams in the tournament.

Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars are the current table-toppers with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.321.

United beat Gladiators in PSL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Gladiators racked up a decent score of 179 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. They found themselves in all sorts of trouble after being reduced to 17 for 4 in 5.3 overs.

Yasir Khan, Will Smeed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Iftikhar Ahmed failed to get into double digits. However, Mohammad Nawaz and Najibullah Zadran put on 104 runs for the fourth wicket to bring the Gladiators back into the game.

Even as Nawaz scored 52, Najibullah made 59 off 34. Umar Akmal came out firing on all cylinders to stay unbeaten at 43 off 14 with the help of two fours and five sixes.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers for the United after he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-25-3. Faheem Ashraf also picked up two wickets.

They had their fair share of ups and downs, but they chased down the target with three balls to spare. Colin Munro was the star of the show after he scored 63 runs off 29 balls with five fours and four sixes. Faheem Ashraf stayed unbeaten on 39 off 31.

