PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Match 6

The Quetta Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, registered their maiden win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 after beating Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings by six runs on Saturday, February 18 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

With the win, the Gladiators moved to fourth in the table with two points and also improved their net run rate to -1.199. The Kings, on the other hand, remain at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -0.476.

Gladiators beat Kings by six runs in PSL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Gladiators put up a competitive score of 168 for the loss of seven wickets. Gladiators’ opening batter Martin Guptill single-handedly led the charge and became the first batter to score a century in the ongoing edition of the PSL.

Guptill scored 117 runs from 67 balls with the help of 12 fours and five sixes. In the penultimate over of the Gladiators’ innings, Guptill hit fast bowler Andrew Tye for 30 runs. Aamer Yamin dismissed Guptill with the last delivery of the innings.

Apart from Guptill, only Iftikhar Ahmed from the Gladiators’ batting lineup got into double digits. He scored 32 runs off 27 balls with three fours before Mohammad Amir accounted for his wicket.

Imad Wasim and Aamer Yamin picked up three wickets apiece for the Kings. Amir was also impressive as he gave away runs at an economy rate of 5.75 and took one wicket.

After being reduced to 76 for five in 11 overs, the Kings found themselves in a lot of trouble in their run-chase. From there on, Shoaib Malik and Irfan Khan put on an unbeaten 86-run stand, but their efforts went in vain.

Malik stayed unbeaten on 71 runs off 49 balls with the help of eight fours and one six, but couldn't guide his team past the finish line as the Kings suffered their third defeat of the ongoing PSL season.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes