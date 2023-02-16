PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Match 3

The Multan Sultans defeated Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators by nine wickets in Match No.3 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 on Wednesday, February 15. With the win, Mohammad Rizwan and Co. also moved to the top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.382.

The Gladiators, in the meantime, have started their campaign by being at the bottom-end of the table. Their net run rate of -2.722 is the worst among the participating teams in the championship.

Sultans beat Gladiators in PSL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Gladiators were bowled out for 110 in 18.5 overs. Jason Roy scored 27 runs off 18 balls with the help of three fours and one six, but apart from him, none of the top and middle-order batters settled in.

It was Mohammad Hasnain’s 20-ball 22 that took the Gladiators past the 100-run mark. 20-year-old fast bowler Ihsanullah was the star of the show after he finished with figures of 4-1-12-5. The speedster also broke Haris Rauf’s record of the fastest spell in the history of the PSL.

Ihsanullah got important wickets of Roy, Sarfaraz, Umar Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah. Sameen Gul and Abbas Afridi picked up two wickets apiece for the Sultans. Leg-spinner Usama Mir was also pretty impressive after he picked up a wicket and bowled at an economy rate of 4.75.

The Sultans didn’t get off to a great start after Nuwan Thushara got rid of their opener, Shan Masood. From there on, Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw took charge and guided the Sultans past the finish line with 39 balls to spare.

Rossouw stole the show in the batting department after he stayed not out on 78 runs off 42 balls with nine fours and three sixes. Rizwan stayed unbeaten on 28 off 34 with two fours.

