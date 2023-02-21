PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 9

The Peshawar Zalmi, led by Babar Azam, moved up to second in the points table after beating Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators by four wickets in Match No. 9 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023.

After their heavy 56-run defeat at the hands of the Multan Sultans, the Zalmi stormed back into the contest.

They are placed second on the PSL table with four points and a net run rate of -0.632. The Gladiators, on the other hand, are placed fifth on the PSL table with two points and a net run rate of -1.069.

Zalmi beat Gladiators in PSL 2023 match

After being sent in to bat first, the Gladiators found themselves in early trouble after being reduced to 37 for 3 in 8.3 overs. Jason Roy and Martin Guptill got into double digits but failed to convert.

Mohammad Nawaz was promoted to No. 4, but the move didn’t work out. Skipper Sarfaraz and Iftikhar Ahmed restored sanity with a partnership of 74 runs for the fourth wicket off 8.2 overs.

Both Iftikhar and Sarfaraz racked up 4000 runs apiece in T20s. Sarfaraz got out to Arshad Iqbal, but Iftikhar went on to stay unbeaten on 50 off 34 with the help of two fours and four sixes.

Odean Smith also used the long handle to good effect, scoring 25 runs off 12 balls with four fours and a six. Usman Qadir was the pick of the bowlers after he finished with excellent figures of 4-0-26-2.

The Zalmi chased down the target with nine balls to spare. At one point in time, the Zalmi found themselves struggling at 67 for the loss of four wickets in 7.2 overs.

But a 46-run partnership between Rovman Powell and James Neesham brought them back into the contest. While Powell scored 36 off 23, Neesham made 37 off 23 with four fours and two sixes.

