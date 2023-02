PSL 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 begins on Monday (February 13) in Multan. The eighth edition of the T20 league will kick off with a match between 2022 finalists Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

The game will see the clash of two Pakistan superstars, as Lahore Qalandars are led by left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, while Multan Sultans are being captained by wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Six teams are part of PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultan, Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. The tournament will go on from February 13 to March 19, with 34 games to be played. The first round of games will be followed by a Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final.

PSL 2023 games will be played at four venues - National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, Gaddafi in Lahore, Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The Qualifier, Eliminators and the final will be held in Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions in the PSL. They beat Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the final last year.

PSL 2023 telecast channel list in India

TV viewers in India can watch live telecast of all the games from PSL 2023 on the Sony Sports Network.

The live streaming of the tournament will also be available on the SonyLiv app.

PSL 2023: Full schedule of Pakistan Super League 2023 with timings in IST

Below is the full schedule for Pakistan Super League 2023:

Feb 13: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, 1st Match, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan (8:00 PM)

Feb 14: Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2nd Match, National Stadium, Karachi (7:00 PM)

Feb 15: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, 3rd Match, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan (6:00 PM)

Feb 16: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, 4th Match, National Stadium, Karachi (7:00 PM)

Feb 17: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 5th Match, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan (6:00 PM)

Feb 18: Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, 6th Match, National Stadium, Karachi (7:00 PM)

Feb 19: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, 7th Match, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan (2:00 PM)

Feb 19: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 8th Match, National Stadium, Karachi (7:00 PM)

Feb 20: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, 9th Match, National Stadium, Karachi (7:00 PM)

Feb 21: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 10th Match, National Stadium, Karachi (7:00 PM)

Feb 22: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, 11th Match, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan (6:00 PM)

Feb 23: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, 12th Match National Stadium, Karachi (7:00 PM)

Feb 24: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, 13th Match, National Stadium, Karachi (7:00 PM)

Feb 26: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, 14th Match, National Stadium, Karachi (1:30 PM)

Feb 26: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 15th Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:00 PM)

Feb 27: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, 16th Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:00 PM)

Mar 01: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, 17th Match, Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi (7:00 PM)

Mar 02: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, 18th Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:00 PM)

Mar 03: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 19th Match, Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi (7:00 PM)

Mar 04: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, 20th Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:00 PM)

Mar 05: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, 21st Match, Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi (7:00 PM)

Mar 06: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, 22nd Match, Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi (7:00 PM)

Mar 07: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, 23rd Match, Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi (2:00 PM)

Mar 07: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, 24th Match, Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi (7:00 PM)

Mar 08: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, 25th Match, Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi (7:00 PM)

Mar 09: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, 26th Match, Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi (7:00 PM)

Mar 10: Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, 27th Match, Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi (7:00 PM)

Mar 11: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, 28th Match, Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi (7:00 PM)

Mar 12: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, 29th Match, Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi (2:00 PM)

Mar 12: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, 30th Match, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:00 PM)

Mar 15: Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:00 PM)

Mar 16: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:00 PM)

Mar 17: Eliminator 2 (loser of Qualifier vs winner of Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:00 PM)

Mar 19: Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (7:00 PM)

