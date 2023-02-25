PSL 2023: [WATCH] Azam Khan makes father Moin Khan proud with 97*-run knock against Quetta Gladiators

Azam Khan won the Player of the Match award in the PSL 2023 match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators on Friday night at the National Stadium. The rising star smacked a 42-ball 97 to help Islamabad record a comfortable win.

In case you didn't know, Azam Khan is the son of former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan, who is currently working as a coach for the Gladiators franchise in PSL 2023.

After Azam completed his half-century, he raised his bat and looked at his father sitting in the opponent team's dressing room. The 51-year-old clapped him for his fantastic performance.

You can watch the video here:

Azam Khan fell only three runs short of a well-deserved century. He whacked nine boundaries and eight maximums, and thus helping Islamabad United post 220/6 on the board in 20 overs.

"I am sure he is gonna be happy for me"- Azam Khan talks about father Moin's feelings

Azam won the Man of the Match award for his scintillating knock against Gladiators. Speaking at the post-match presentation, the Islamabad United star clarified that relations do not matter on the cricket field.

The 24-year-old stated that his father Moin Khan would be happy for him but disappointed at the same time due to Quetta's loss.

"He must be really happy but he will be sad as well as his team lost. As I said, relations doesn’t matter when you are in the crwase. I am sure he is gonna be happy for me," said Azam.

Courtesy of tonight's win, United have climbed to the second position in the PSL 2023 points table. They have earned six points from four matches so far. Meanwhile, Gladiators continue to languish at the bottom with only one win from five games.

Poll : 0 votes