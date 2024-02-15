PSL 2024: How to purchase tickets for the tournament?

The ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off on February 17, 2024. The tournament will see six franchise teams compete for the title. The tournament will be played in the double round robin format, followed by the playoffs.

A total of 34 matches will be played in the PSL 2024. It will begin on February 17 and will end on March 18, with the final scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League.

The opening game of the PSL 2024 will see the defending champions Lahore Qalandars lock horns with Islamabad United. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be hosting this clash on Saturday. The first ball will be bowled at 7.30 pm local time.

The Pakistan Super League 2024 will be played across four cities, namely, Lahore, Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Fans across the country will get a chance to witness some exciting players in the shortest format go head-to-head.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the details of the booking of the tickets and its prices on its official website.

PSL 2024 ticketing details: How to buy tickets?

The cricket fans will be able to book tickets for the matches of PSL 2024 on the website – pcb.tcs.com.pk. Also, the physical tickets have gone on sale from February 12, 2024. Physical tickets have been made mandatory for all the games of the PSL 2024.

Fans can book tickets online and collect it from the designated pick-up centres. For the opening match of PSL 2024, the VIP tickets have been set at PKR 6000. The Premium tickets are set at PKR 3000, First Class tickets at PKR 2000 and General tickets at PKR 1000.

The ticket prices for the playoffs and the final vary. For the final, the VIP tickets are set at PKR 8000, the Premium tickets at PKR 4000, the First Class tickets at PKR 2500 whereas the General tickets are set at PKR 1000.

The price for the VIP tickets for the Qualifier and two Eliminators is PKR 5000. The prices for the First Class tickets and General tickets are set at PKR 1500 and PKR 750, respectively. The Premium tickets for the qualifier are for PKR 2500 whereas it increases to PKR 3000 for the two Eliminators.

Fans will have to hurry up as the tickets are getting sold at a rapid rate. If you want to watch the best players in action, this is your chance to grab tickets and witness them go about their business in the ninth edition of the PSL.

