PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 13

Peshawar Zalmi secured an eight-run win over Islamabad United in the 13th encounter of the Pakistan Super League 2024 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26.

Multan Sultans continue to dominate the standings with four wins in five encounters, racking up eight points at an NRR of 0.781. Quetta Gladiators retain their second rank with six points after winning three games and losing just one with an NRR of 0.345.

Peshawar Zalmi moved up from fourth to third spot with three wins and two losses, gathering a total of six points at an NRR of -0.285. Karachi Kings slid from third to fourth spot with two wins and a loss with four points at an NRR of -0.42.

Islamabad United continued to settle with fifth rank, winning one win and losing three encounters, pocketing a total of two points. Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, are holding the wooden spoon with five consecutive losses.

Babar Azam and Arif Yaqoob shine for Peshawar Zalmi

Moving to the details of the game, Peshawar Zalmi were tasked to bat first after losing the toss. Saim Ayub (38) and Babar Azam stitched a 77-run stand for the first wicket. Mohammad Haris (2) and Haseebullah Khan (0) couldn't sustain the momentum.

Nevertheless, Babar went on to score 111* runs in 63 balls, featuring 14 fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 176.19. Asif Ali played a cameo, scoring 17* in nine balls with two fours. They eventually posted a dominating total of 201/5 in 20 overs.

Opposition skipper Shadab Khan scalped two wickets conceding 28 runs in his four-over spell while Naseem Shah and Agha Salman claimed a wicket apiece.

In reply, Islamabad United started on a positive note. Though Jordan Cox (13) and Shadab Khan (6) fell early in the chase, Colin Munro held one end firmly while Azam Khan stood tall on the other end.

Azam Khan went on to score 75 runs in 30 balls, including six fours and as many sixes. Meanwhile, Colin Munro smacked 71 runs in 53 balls with seven fours and one six. After the duo’s dismissals, United collapsed from 181/4 to 193/9 as they fell short of the target by eight runs.

Leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob picked up a five-wicket haul, conceding 27 runs in four overs. His spell turned the game upside down while Saim Ayub, Luke Wood, and Naveen-ul-Haq pocketed a wicket apiece.

