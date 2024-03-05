PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 20

Islamabad United faced Peshawar Zalmi in the 20th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 on Monday, March 4, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. United won by 29 runs after scoring 196-4.

Multan Sultans remain atop the points table with six wins in seven games and a net run rate of +1.133. Quetta Gladiators are in second place with four wins in six games and a net run rate of +0.313.

Islamabad United have moved to third place from fourth with three wins and as many losses in seven games. They have an NRR of +0.337. Peshawar Zalmi have slipped to fourth from third. They have won three out of seven games and have an NRR of -0.480.

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars are in the last two places in the PSL points tally. The King have won two of six games and have an NRR of -0.551. The Qalandars, meanwhile, are winless and have an NRR of -0.948.

Shadab Khan's brilliance guides Islamabad United to victory in PSL

The Zalmi won the toss and elected to bowl in the 20th PSL game of the season against Islamabad United.

United didn’t have a great start, as both openers were dismissed for 28. Agha Salman and Shadab Khan put on 65 for the third wicket to take the total close to 100.

Salman was dismissed after scoring 37 off 25. Shadab then had a partnership of 68 for the fourth wicket with Jordan Cox before perishing. Shadab scored 80 off 51. Jordan and Azam Khan remained unbeaten on 20s.

United posted a mammoth total. Saim Ayub was the pick of the bowlers for the Zalmi, with took two wickets for 15 runs in two overs.

Zalmi had a disastrous start, losing half their wickets for just 18. Paul Walter and Aamer Jamal had a partnership of 107 for the sixth wicket, but it was too late. They could only make 167-9 to fall 29 runs short.

Jamal was the highest scorer for the Zalmi with 87 off 49. Shadab was the most successful bowler for United with three wickets for 41 runs in four overs and won the Player of the Match award.

