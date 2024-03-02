PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 18

After losing six straight PSL games, Lahore Qalandars will be relieved to get their first points on the board, but they continue to languish at the bottom of the points table in the Pakistan Super League 2024. The Qalandars have a net run rate of -0.948.

Their previous game against Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The Zalmi, meanwhile, are third with seven points and a net run rate of -0.285.

The other PSL game between Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators also could not take place due to rain. The Gladiators are second in the points table of the 2024 edition with nine points and a net run rate of +0.313, thanks to wins in four of their six games.

United are fourth with five points and a net run rate of -0.460, courtesy of wins in two of their six games. Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, are atop the points table with 10 points and a healthy net run rate of +1.154, while the Karachi Kings are fifth.

Sultans look to strengthen grip on top spot in PSL 2024

Rizwan has led the Sultans with aplomb, as they sit comfortably on top and are not far from qualifying for the knockouts.

They next face the Kings, who need a win or two to break into the top-four of the standings, at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Kings need to up their game after losing two games on the trot.

The Qalandars have a gap of four days before they take on the United on March 6. Shaheen Shah Afridi and his men need to win all their three remaining games to have any hope of advancing to the next round of the ongoing edition of the T20 league.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App