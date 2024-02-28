PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Match 15

Karachi Kings faced Islamabad United in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Wednesday, February 28, at the National Stadium in Karachi. The United won the match by seven wickets after chasing the target of 166 runs in 18.3 overs.

Multan Sultans are still at the top of the points table with five wins in six matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.154. The Gladiators are still in the second position with three wins in four matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.345.

Peshawar Zalmi is ranked third with three wins in five matches and has a Net Run Rate of -0.285. Islamabad United recorded their second win of the season in five matches and have jumped to fourth place from fifth. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.108.

Karachi Kings have slipped to fifth place from fourth and have won and lost two matches each. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.527. Lahore Qalandars are yet to record their first victory of the season and are in last place with a Net Run Rate of -0.948.

Colin Munro and Alex Hales power Islamabad United to victory over Karachi Kings

The United won the toss and elected to bowl in this game against the Kings. The Kings lost their first wicket for just 17 runs as Tim Seifert was dismissed after scoring eight runs. Shan Masood and Leus du Plooy added 40 runs for the second wicket.

Du Plooy scored 24 runs off 15 deliveries before getting dismissed in the 8th over. Masood had a short partnership of 16 runs for the next wicket along with Shoaib Malik. The Kings lost a total of five wickets for 89 runs on the board.

Kieron Pollard and Irfan Khan added 76 runs for the sixth wicket. They guided the Kings to 165 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Pollard was the highest scorer and remained unbeaten on 48 runs off 28 deliveries. Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, and Hunain Shah picked one wicket each.

Colin Munro and Alex Hales had a partnership of 108 runs for the first wicket for the United. Hales was dismissed in the 12th over with 47 runs off 35 deliveries. Munro followed Hales after scoring 82 runs off 47 deliveries and was dismissed in the 15th over.

Imad Wasim was dismissed for a duck on the first delivery of the 16th over. Agha Salman and Shadab Khan helped the United cross the line with their partnership of 30 runs for the fourth wicket. United won the match by seven wickets in 18.3 overs.

