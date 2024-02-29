PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 16

The Quetta Gladiators claimed a five-wicket victory over the Karachi Kings in the 16th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 at the National Stadium Karachi on Thursday, February 29.

Multan Sultans are leading the points table in the Pakistan Super League 2024 after Match 16. They have played six games, winning five and losing one. With 10 points and a strong net run rate of +1.154, the Sultans are in prime position to qualify for the playoffs.

Quetta Gladiators are second in the points table with eight points from five games and four wins. They have a net run rate of +0.313. The Peshawar Zalmi also have six points, like the Gladiators, winning three of their five games, but their net run rate of -0.285 is inferior.

Islamabad United are fourth with four points, with two wins and three losses in five games. They have a net run rate of 0.108. Karachi Kings are fifth, with two wins in five games, giving them four points. Their net run rate is -0.460.

Meanwhile, it has been a PSL campaign to forget for the Lahore Qalandars. They are yet to register a win after six games and languish at the bottom with zero points and a dismal net run rate of -0.948.

Quetta Gladiators defeat Karachi Kings by five wickets in PSL

Batting first after losing the toss in the PSL game, the Kings posted a competitive 165-8. Captain Shan Masood fell cheaply for two, but James Vince steadied the innings with a 25-ball 37.

Useful cameos from Anwar Ali (25 off 14), Irfan Khan (15 off 10), Kieron Pollard (13 off 10) and Mohammad Nawaz (28 off 19) helped the Kings set a challenging target. Abrar Ahmed was the pick of the Gladiators bowlers, with 3-31 in four overs.

In response, Quetta openers Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel gave their team a solid start, with Roy blasting 52 off 31. However, the middle order failed to build on the platform, and the Gladiators kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Sherfane Rutherford’s 58 off 31, batting at No. 6, and Akeal Hosein stitched a match-winning partnership as Quetta won in a last-ball thriller with five wickets in hand.

Hasan Ali and Zahid Mahmood did the damage for the Kings, taking two wickets apiece, albeit in a losing effort.

