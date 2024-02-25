PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Match 10

Karachi Kings picked up their second win in PSL 2024, beating Lahore Qalandars by two wickets on Saturday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. With that win, they jump to the third spot on the points table.

The Kings have two wins in three matches and, overall, four points. Lahore Qalandars continue to stay at the bottom of the table. They now have four losses in four matches played this season. Peshawar Zalmi find themselves at fifth with a solitary win under the bag in three matches.

Multan Sultans are comfortably sitting at the top of the tally with three wins in four matches. They have a positive net run rate of +0.812. Quetta Gladiators have played three matches thus far and managed to accumulate wins in all three games.

Gladiators are sitting at second on the table with a net run rate of +0.686. Islamabad United moves down to fourth position, having managed to secure a solitary win in three games.

Karachi Kings hand Lahore Qalandars their fourth consecutive loss in a last-ball thriller

Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by two wickets in a last-ball thriller at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Saturday. Riding on an outstanding knock from Sahibzada Farhan (72 off 45), Lahore Qalandars posted a formidable total of 175 runs on the board in the first innings.

They didn’t start too well as three wickets fell for 54 runs inside the first 10 overs. However, Farhan played brilliantly in the second half of the innings with Lahore scoring as many as 116 runs in the final 10 overs.

For Karachi, three bowlers, namely Mir Hamza, Hasan Ali, and Shamsi picked two wickets each. Karachi made a poor start in pursuit of the target.

The likes of Shan Masood (10), Muhammad Akhlaq (7), and James Vince (8) got out on single-digit scores. It left the team tottering at 44/4 inside the first six overs. Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard then joined hands and took their team back into the contest.

The duo added 95 runs for the fifth wicket and at one stage, it looked like they would comfortably take the team home. However, Shaheen Afridi sent Pollard (58) back and in the very next over, Shoaib Malik (39) also departed.

They needed 28 runs in the final 18 deliveries. Irfan Khan (12 off 10) and Hasan Ali (9 off 5) took the game to the last ball and it came down to one run needed off the final ball. Mir Hamza managed to get a run to claim a victory for Karachi on the final ball.

With that defeat, Lahore Qalandars suffered their fourth consecutive loss this season.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App