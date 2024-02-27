PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match 14

The 14th match of the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) took place between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The Qalandars succumbed to their sixth consecutive loss of the season as Multan Sultans won the encounter comfortably by 60 runs.

This was the fifth win of the season for the Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans as they are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 10 points after six matches. Meanwhile, the sixth loss in as many matches has the Lahore Qalandars rooted to the bottom of the table and their chances of making it to the playoffs are extremely slim.

The Quetta Gladiators are also in good form, having won three of their last four matches, and are at the second position with six points to their name. Peshawar Zalmi also have six points, having won three out of five matches, but their net run-rate is inferior to that of the Gladiators and are thus third in the table.

Karachi Kings complete the top four of the points table with two wins from three matches. Islamabad United are struggling this season, having lost three out of four matches with only two points to show for their efforts. They are in fifth place, just above the Qalandars.

Usman Khan’s 96 propels Multan Sultans to comfortable win

As far as the match is concerned, after opting to bat, Multan Sultans lost their skipper Rizwan in the first over for a duck. After that, however, it was one way traffic thanks to a terrific knock from Usman Khan, who scored 96 runs off 55 balls with 11 fours and two sixes to his name. Reeza Hendricks (40) and Iftikhar Ahmed (40*) supported him well to propel the Sultans to a mammoth total of 214/4 in their 20 overs.

In response, Lahore Qalandars’ top-five batters all got starts but none of them could kick on and play a big knock. They reached 154 runs in just 17 overs but lost all their wickets in the process to lose the match by a huge margin of 60 runs. Usama Mir of the Sultans was the hero for the side, picking up a stunning six-wicket haul.

