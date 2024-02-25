PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 12

Multan Sultans secured a 13-run win over Quetta Gladiators in the 11th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Sunday, February 25. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi registered an eight-run win against Lahore Qalandars in the 12th game.

Multan Sultans continue to dominate the standings with four wins in five encounters, racking up eight points. Quetta Gladiators strengthened their second rank with three wins in four games, gathering six points.

Karachi Kings retained their third position with two wins and a loss, bagging four points at an NR of -0.42. Peshawar Zalmi moved one spot up to secure the fourth position with two wins and as many defeats, racking up four points at an NRR of -0.456

Islamabad United descended from fourth to fifth rank with one win and two losses, capturing two points at an NRR of 0.028. Lahore Qalandars continue to hold the wooden spoon with five consecutive defeats.

Multan and Peshawar bag victories

Moving to the 11th contest, Multan Sultans batted first and posted a total of 180/4 in 20 overs. No. 3 batter Reeza Hendricks (72), Mohammad Rizwan (51), and Tayyab Tahir (35*) were crucial in setting up the imposing total. Mohammad Amir scalped two wickets for Gladiators.

In reply, Quetta Gladiators could score only 167/9 in 20 overs. Khawaja Nafay (36) and Rilee Rossouw (30) were the top batters as other players failed to create an impact. Mohammad Ali and David Willey claimed three wickets apiece for Multan.

Shifting to the 12th clash, Peshawar Zalmi racked up a total of 211/4 in 20 overs after batting first. Saim Ayub was the standout batter, scoring 88 runs in 55 balls with eight fours and four sixes. He received substantial support from Babar Azam (48) and Rovman Powell (46). Shaheen Afridi scalped a three-fer for Lahore.

In response, it was more of a lone fighter's knock from Rassie van der Dussen as he scored 105* runs in 52 balls with seven fours and six sixes. Interestingly, the next best score in the chase was 29 by Shai Hope.

Eventually, Qalandars could post 203/5 in 20 overs, losing the game by eight runs. Naveen-ul-Haq scalped two wickets while Luke Wood, Salman Irshad, and Paul Walter claimed a wicket apiece for Peshawar.

