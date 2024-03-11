PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 28

On Sunday, PSL 2024 saw a double-header between Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United in the 27th game at Rawalpindi and Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators in the next at Karachi.

Sultans lost to United but continue to dominate in pole position with six wins in nine games. However, Islamabad moved from third to second and became the third team to qualify for the PSL playoffs. They ended the league stage with five wins and four losses, while one game ended without a result.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi descended to third spot with five wins in nine games. Quetta Gladiators, meanwhile, retained their fourth spot and advanced to the Eliminator after their six-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars.

Karachi Kings and Qalandars continue to languish in the PSL bottom-two. Both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs race ,while Karachi have a game left to end their league stage campaign.

Wasim’s last-ball-thriller gets Islamabad to PSL qualifiers; Saud Shakeel’s 88* takes Gladiators to Eliminator

Batting first, Multan Sultans set a massive target of 228-4, thanks to Usman Khan’s unbeaten 100 off 50. Johnson Charles complemented him with an 18-ball 42, comprising six boundaries.

Faheem Ashraf claimed two wickets for Islamabad, while Naseem Shah and Hunain Shah took one apiece.

In response, Sultans dismissed Alex Hales and Agha Salman in the first two overs. However, Colin Munro’s 84 off 40 coupled with Shadab Khan's 54 and Faheem's quick-fire 23 off 14 propelled United to a dominant position.

Imad Wasim assumed the role of the finisher, securing victory with two consecutive boundaries as United triumphed by three wickets.

In the next game, Qalandars opted to bat first and posted a 167-run target for the Gladiators. Abdullah Shafique (59*) and Shaheen Afridi (55) were their major run-getters.

Abrar Ahmed took two wickets for the Gladiators, while Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Wasim Jr. picked up one apiece.

In response, Jason Roy (18) and Rilee Rossouw (13) were dismissed by the ninth over, with the team's total at 66. However, Saud Shakeel displayed resilience from the other end, steering his team to a six-wicket victory with an unbeaten innings of 88 off 65.

