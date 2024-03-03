PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Match 19

Multan Sultans, on Sunday, March 3, beat Karachi Kings by 20 runs in the 19th game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi. With the win, the Sultans stayed on top of the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.133, courtesy of victories in six of seven games.

The Kings, meanwhile, continue to struggle, losing three games on the trot. Shan Masood’s men are fifth in the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.551, thanks to wins in two of six games.

Lahore Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are tottering at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -0.948, having failed to win a single game. Rilee Rossouw’s Quetta Gladiators and Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi are second and third respectively, while Shadab Khan’s Islamabad United are fourth.

Usman Khan powers Sultan to PSL victory over Kings

Usman Khan was the star performer as the Sultans continued their impressive run in the PSL. Batting at No. 3, the right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 106 off 59, with 10 fours and five sixes.

Captain Rizwan also came to the party with a handy knock of 58 before Blessing Muzarabani dismissed him. Hasan Ali, who recently became only the second bowler to take 100 PSL wickets, sent back Iftikhar Ahmed.

Chasing a huge target, the Kings lost the early wickets of Tim Seifert and James Vince. Thereafter, Masood and Shoaib Malik made 36 and 38 respectively to keep their team in the hunt.

Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and Hasan Ali tried hard but failed to take the team past the finish line. Leg-spinner Usama Mir was the pick of the bowlers for the Sultans, taking the wickets of Masood and Leus du Plooy.

