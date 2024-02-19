PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Match 3

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 witnessed two enthralling encounters on Sunday, February 18.

In the first game of the day at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, the Quetta Gladiators successfully defended a total of 206/5, winning their contest against Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs.

The second match at the Multan International Cricket Stadium saw the home team, the Multan Sultans register a comprehensive 55-run victory over the Karachi Kings.

Multan Sultans currently lead the 2024 PSL standings with two points and an impressive net run rate of +2.750 after winning their solitary game so far. Hot on their heels are Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, both having won their respective opening encounters to sit on two points each, with net run rates of +1.159 and +0.800, occupying the second and third spots, respectively.

In contrast, the Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, and Karachi Kings find themselves languishing at the bottom of the table.

Peshawar Zalmi are currently fourth with zero points after their defeat against the Quetta Gladiators and have a net run rate of -0.800. Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings languish at the fifth and sixth spots, having also lost their opening games, with net run rates of -1.159 and -2.750, respectively.

Roy, Shakeel power Quetta Gladiators to victory over Peshawar Zalmi

The first game of the day saw the Quetta Gladiators post a formidable 206/5 after deciding to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi.

Jason Roy (75 off 48) and Saud Shakeel (74 off 47) provided a blistering start, while cameos from Rilee Rossouw and Sherfane Rutherford propelled Quetta to an imposing total. Salman Irshad was the pick of the bowlers for Zalmi, claiming 3/38 in four overs.

In reply, Zalmi openers Saim Ayub (42) and skipper Babar Azam (68) kept the team in the hunt, and despite Rovman Powell's nine-ball 17, they fell short by 16 runs, managing 190/6. Abrar Ahmed (2/29) led Quetta's bowling attack, supported by Mohammad Amir, Akeal Hosein, and Muhammad Wasim, who chipped in with a wicket each.

After being asked to bat first, the Sultans rode on half-centuries from Dawid Malan (52) and Reeza Hendricks (79), along with Khushdil Shah's cameo of 28 to post 185/2 against Karachi Kings.

The Karachi Kings' chase never really took off, with only Shaan Masood (30 off 31), Shoaib Malik (53 off 35), and Kieron Pollard (28 off 29) offering some resistance.

In the end, the Multans restricted the Kings to 130/8 and won the game by 55 runs, led by Mohammad Ali's impressive figures of 3/23.

