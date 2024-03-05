PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 21

Multan Sultans faced Peshawar Zalmi in the 21st game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 on Tuesday, March 5, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Peshawar won by four runs after posting 204-5 in 20 overs. Multan Sultans are atop the points table with six wins in eight games and a net run rate of +0.967. Quetta Gladiators remain second with four wins in six games and an NRR of +0.313.

Peshawar Zalmi have moved to third place after winning their fourth game of the season on Tuesday. They have an NRR of -0.625. Islamabad United have moved to fourth from third and have won and lost three games apiece. They have an NRR of +0.337.

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars remain at the bottom of the PSL points tally. Karachi have won two of six games, while Lahore are winless in seven games. They have NRRs of -0.551 and -0.948, respectively.

Multan Sultans’ spirited chase falls short against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL

Peshawar won the toss and elected to bat against Multan. Saim Ayub and Babar Azam provided a solid start, adding 84 for the first wicket. Ayub scored 46 runs off 22 before getting dismissed in the seventh over.

Peshawar lost Tom Kohler-Cadmore in the tenth over after he scored five off nine. Haseebullah Khan joined Babar in the middle, and the duo added 51 for the third wicket. Babar scored 64 off 40 and was the highest scorer for the team as Peshawar racked up a huge total. Usama Mir was the pick of the Multan bowlers with 3-32 in four overs.

In response, Multan lost their first wicket for 35, that of Mohammad Rizwan in the eighth over, after he 32 off 24. Multan lost two quick wickets by the time the 12th over was over.

They required 80 off the last five. Iftikhar Ahmed scored a quick 60 off 27, while Chris Jordan made 30 off 12. But it wasn't enough as Multan fell short by four runs. Aamer Jamal was the most successful bowler for Peshawar in the PSL game with two wickets for 36 runs in four overs.

