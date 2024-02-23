PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 9

Multan Sultans took on Peshawar Zalmi in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Friday, February 23, at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Peshawar won the match by five runs to record their first victory of the season.

Multan are still in first place in the points tally with three wins in four matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.812. Quetta are ranked second with three wins in three matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.686.

Islamabad have recorded one victory in three matches and are in third place with a Net Run Rate of +0.028. Karachi have won and lost one game each and are in fourth position. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.683.

Peshawar are in the second-last place with one win in four matches and a Net Run Rate of -0.732. Lahore are yet to record their first victory this season and are in the last position. They have a Net Run Rate of -0.743.

Peshawar holds the nerve to outlast Multan in a last-over drama

Peshawar won the toss and elected to bat against Multan in this ninth match. They lost their first wicket for just 26 runs. Babar Azam and Haseebullah Khan helped Peshawar recover swiftly and added 46 runs for the second wicket.

Usama Mir dismissed both Babar and Haseebullah in his respective overs. Haseebuallh was gone after scoring 37 runs off 18 deliveries, while Babar made 31 runs off 26 deliveries. Rovman Powell played a quick knock of 23 runs off 11 deliveries in the middle overs. He was the third batter who scored more than 20 runs.

Peshawar posted a total of 179 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. David Willey, Usama Mir, and Mohammad Ali picked two wickets each for Multan. Ali was the most economical among the three and gave away 23 runs in four overs.

Multan lost the wicket of skipper Mohammad Rizwan in the third over and he couldn’t open his tally. Yasir Khan and Reeza Hendricks had a partnership of 45 runs for the second wicket. Salman Irshad dismissed Yasir for 43 runs off 37 deliveries in the ninth over.

Dawid Malan joined Hendricks in the middle and the duo added 70 runs for the third wicket. Malan did most of the work and scored 52 runs off 25 deliveries before getting dismissed. Multan’s batters panicked after Malan’s dismissal and lost the next four wickets for just 22 runs.

The match went to the last over bowled by Naveen-ul-Haq and Multan required 22 runs to win. The equation came down to six runs off the last two deliveries. Iftikhar Ahmed was dismissed off the penultimate delivery and Multan were bundled out for 174 runs on the last delivery. Peshawar won the match by a mere margin of five runs.

