PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 30

Multan Sultans bagged a 79-run win over Quetta Gladiators in the 30th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, March 12.

Multan Sultans moved one position up to secure the top spot in the standings with seven wins and three losses, bagging 14 points. Peshawar Zalmi slid to the second rank with six wins, three losses, and a no-result with 13 points.

Islamabad United retained their third rank with five wins, four losses, and a no result with 11 points at an NRR of 0.224 while Quetta Gladiators stand at the fourth rank with five wins, four losses, and a no result, gathering 11 points at an NRR of -0.921.

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars continue to occupy the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. Karachi have secured four wins while Lahore have won just one encounter so far.

Mohammad Rizwan shines with the willow for the Sultans

After being asked to bat first, Multan Sultans lost their opener Yasir Khan for only 12 runs off 11 balls. The centurion in the previous game, Usman Khan, also quickly departed, scoring 21 runs in 23 balls.

However, Johnson Charles (53) and Mohammad Rizwan, the captain, stood tall as they forged a 68-run stand for the third wicket. Rizwan went on to score 69 runs off 47 balls with one four and four sixes.

Finisher Iftikhar Ahmed played an eight-ball cameo, scoring 20* runs with two fours and one six, propelling his team's total to 185/4 in 20 overs. Mohammad Amir scalped two wickets, conceding 40 runs in four overs while Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim picked up a wicket apiece.

In response, Quetta Gladiators never looked in the chase as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Jason Roy (3) was the first to depart early in the second innings. Later, Saud Shakeel (14) followed suit.

An over later, captain Rilee Rossouw returned to the pavilion after scoring 10 runs. No.4 batter Omair Yousuf was the top-scorer, hitting 37 runs in 25 balls with three fours and two sixes. David Willey and Usama Mir scalped three wickets apiece for the Sultans to bundle their opposition out for 106 runs in 15.5 overs.

Khawaja Nafay (16) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (11) were the next best scorers in the chase as Gladiators handed Sultans a 79-run win. Abbas Afridi picked up two wickets while Mohammad Ali claimed a scalp for the Sultans.

