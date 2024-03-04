PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Shadab Khan

The 20th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition took place between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Monday, March 4. The clash happened at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and Islamabad United won comfortably.

Their skipper Shadab Khan was the hero with the bat smashing 80 runs off just 51 balls with four fours and six sixes to his name. After losing Alex Hales to the very first ball of the match, the duo of Agha Salman and Shadab revived Islamabad’s innings.

Then Jordan Cox and Azam Khan provided the perfect finish as they posted a total of 196 runs on the board for losing four wickets in their 20 overs.

In response, Peshawar Zalmi were never in the chase losing three wickets for just three in 3.1 overs. The situation worsened when they were reduced to 18/5 in the sixth over. They recovered well though with the century partnership between Paul Walter and Aamer Jamal with the latter also scoring a half-century.

But Zalmi’s early stutter in the chase cost them the game eventually as they lost the match by 29 runs.

PSL 2024 Most Runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 6 6 1 330 111* 66 219 150.68 1 2 1 35 7 2 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 6 6 2 300 104* 75 191 157.06 1 2 - 21 12 3 RR Hendricks (MS) 7 7 1 299 79* 49.83 216 138.42 - 3 - 33 9 4 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 7 7 - 245 82 35 198 123.73 - 3 2 24 9 5 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 6 6 1 239 72* 47.8 165 144.84 - 3 - 27 8 6 Agha Salman (IU) 6 6 2 225 64* 56.25 147 153.06 - 2 - 20 10 7 Usman Khan (MS) 3 3 1 216 106* 108 121 178.51 1 1 - 24 7 8 Colin Munro (IU) 6 6 - 201 82 33.5 155 129.67 - 2 - 19 7 9 JJ Roy (QG) 5 5 - 200 75 40 131 152.67 - 2 - 22 8 10 KA Pollard (KK) 5 5 3 196 58 98 121 161.98 - 1 - 11 12

Despite scoring a golden duck, Babar Azam continues to be on top of the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 330 runs in six matches at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 150.68. Agha Salman scored 37 runs for Islamabad and is back in the reckoning in the top 10 of this list. He is now in the sixth position with 225 runs to his name at a strike rate of 153.06.

Among other batters who competed in this match, Colin Munro also jumped to eighth position after scoring only 15 runs. He has now mustered 201 runs in six outings with two fifties and scored at a strike rate of 129.67.

PSL 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) `7 7 168 18 - 207 15 6/40 13.8 7.39 11.2 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 7 7 162 27 1 184 14 3/19 13.14 6.81 11.57 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 5* 5 120 20 - 153 10 3/18 15.3 7.65 12 - - 4 Shadab Khan (IU) 6 6 138 23 - 170 9 3/41 18.88 7.39 15.33 - - 5 DJ Willey (MS) 6 6 138 23 - 172 9 3/37 19.11 7.47 15.33 - - 6 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 6 6 144 24 1 200 9 3/33 22.22 8.33 16 - - 7 Hasan Ali (KK) 6 6 140 23.2 - 212 9 3/30 23.55 9.08 15.55 - - 8 Arif Yaqoob (PZ) 4 4 84 14 - 123 8 5/27 15.37 8.78 10.5 - 1 9 AJ Hosein (QG) 5* 5 120 20 - 151 8 2/17 18.87 7.55 15 - - 10 Naseem Shah (IU) 6 6 144 24 1 184 8 2/27 23 7.66 18 - -

Usama Mir of Multan Sultans is still at the top of this list with 15 wickets in seven matches so far. Shadab Khan picked up three wickets for 41 runs against Peshawar Zalmi and has jumped to fourth position. He now has nine wickets to show for his efforts from six matches while his teammate Naseem Shah is in the 10th position having picked up eight scalps in six outings.

Arif Yaqoob of Peshawar Zalmi went wicketless in this match but he is still in eighth place with eight wickets in four matches.

